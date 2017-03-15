Feds: Dripping Springs man threatens mass killing spree at Fort Hood

KXAN Staff Published:

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — A Dripping Springs man faces up to five years in federal prison if he’s found guilty for making threats to kill soldiers on Fort Hood.

On Tuesday, a federal grand jury indicted 28-year-old Thomas Anthony Chestnut with one count of interstate communications with threat to injure. Authorities say on Feb. 22, Chestnut called Fort Hood where he spoke to several people about how he was a former soldier who was wrongly accused of a crime.

During the conversations, Chestnut threatened to go to Fort Hood, kill the sergeant, take hostages, start a mass killing spree and then kill himself if he were not allowed to speak with someone of rank. Court documents indicate Chestnut also mentioned he wanted to talk about his back pay as well as the money he believed was owed to him.

Federal agents arrested Chestnut on Feb. 24. He is scheduled to appear in federal court on March 22 in Waco.

According to the Killeen Daily Herald, Chestnut was found guilty by a military jury in June 2014 for sexual assault. He was sentenced to three years in prison, a reduction in rank and a dishonorable discharge, the newspaper reported.

The Daily Herald said Chestnut, who is openly gay, maintained his innocence and said his only mistake was getting involved with another soldier. Chestnut said he didn’t know the soldier was taking Ambien at the time and thought the interaction was consensual.

