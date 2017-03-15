Fader Fort still rocking, but in a smaller venue

AUSTIN (KXAN) — South by Southwest attendees who usually mark Fader Fort on their calendar as one of the “must attend” events during the 10-day festival will notice that the popular event will now be in a smaller, more intimate venue.

For the past several years, Fader Fort has set up shop at 1101 E. Fifth St, spanning a city block. This year, the event is taking over 1209 E. Sixth St.

Fader Fort started in a small warehouse 16 years ago and for Fader co-founder Jon Cohen, the event has grown with the city and the festival.

“The idea was to give bands and artists a chance to rehearse out of the normal flow of SXSW,” says Cohen. “Our old venue was a victim to the growth of Austin. We were the first people to come to east Austin, there were no parties, nothing around us.”

While the space will hold less people, Cohen believes this new space will allow the event to go back to its roots.

“It’s intimate. It’s going to feel like you’re in a great rock club. That’s where Fort was born. That’s where Fort became Fader Fort–is that you’re packed in tight with a lot of people that love music and are here because they want to see great music.”

Fader Fort, which runs March 15-18, will feature performances from the hottest rising acts, including Young M.A, Downtown Boys, Lizzo, Kap G, Dams of the West, Bishop Briggs, Cardi B and many more. How to get in? You had to receive an invite via email.