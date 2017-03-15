Drop in sales at San Marcos outlets impacts city’s sales tax revenue

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – The city of San Marcos claims that a drop in sales at the San Marcos outlets has caused the city’s sales tax revenue to fall flat. The city says sales tax collections from January were down 9.35 percent compared to the same time last year.

The city’s finance director, Heather Hurlbert says this is the first time in years that sales have dropped. “We continue to believe retail sales are down partially due to reduced foreign travel and purchases by these travelers,” she said.

In the prior reporting period of sales tax generated in December 2016, retail sales were down 9.9 percent.

Hurlbert says the city depends on the outlets to bring in 40 percent of sales tax revenue every year. They say if they continue to see a decrease for many months, it could mean cuts to city programs.

KXAN has reached out to both Tanger Outlets and the Premium Outlets for comment, we have yet to hear back.

