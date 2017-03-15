Cyclist killed, driver arrested in east Austin DWI crash

AUSTIN (KXAN)- Austin Police are investigating after a bicyclist died in an East Austin crash Tuesday night. The driver of the vehicle that hit the bike was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated.

Police say the crash happened around 11:40 p.m. on East Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard near Scottsdale Road. Austin-Travis County EMS gave the bicyclist CPR but pronounced him dead shortly afterward.

According to police, the bicyclist was alone when he was hit by the driver who was heading west on M.L.K. The driver was the only one in the vehicle and stayed at the scene.

Police say the area appears dark but the road is lit by street lights. Several witnesses spoke with investigators after the crash and one witness did see the crash as it happened.

Detectives with the Vehicle Homicide, Crime Scene Investigation and the D.W.I. units are investigating the cause of the crash. The road was shutdown during the investigation and reopened before 5 a.m.