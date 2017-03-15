Alaska Airlines offers new way to get to San Diego from ABIA

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Start packing those bags if San Diego has been on your bucket list. Alaska Airlines will soon be making daily, nonstop trips from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Flights begin on Aug. 28 and will depart Austin daily at 8:30 a.m. and arrive in San Diego at 9:30 a.m. Flights depart San Diego daily at 6:55 p.m. and arrive in Austin at 11:35 p.m.

This will make the fourth nonstop flight being offered by Alaska Airlines; the others being Seattle, Portland and the also soon to begin San Jose.

Tickets can be found here.