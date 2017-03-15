Alaska Airlines offers new way to get to San Diego from ABIA

By Published:
In this photo taken March 24, 2015, an Alaska Airlines jet takes off at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in SeaTac, Wash. The Obama administration proposed Wednesday to regulate aircraft emissions in much the same way as power plants, saying they are a threat to human health because they contain pollutants that help cause global warming. Alaska, Frontier and Spirit airlines were tied for most fuel-efficient U.S. airlines, the study found. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Start packing those bags if San Diego has been on your bucket list. Alaska Airlines will soon be making daily, nonstop trips from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Flights begin on Aug. 28 and will depart Austin daily at 8:30 a.m. and arrive in San Diego at 9:30 a.m. Flights depart San Diego daily at 6:55 p.m. and arrive in Austin at 11:35 p.m.

This will make the fourth nonstop flight being offered by Alaska Airlines; the others being Seattle, Portland and the also soon to begin San Jose.

Tickets can be found here.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s