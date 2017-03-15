Accused Austin rock thrower, Pat Johnson, gets trial date

Accused Austin rock thrower Pat Johnson gets trial date (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)
Accused Austin rock thrower Pat Johnson gets trial date (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The man who turned down a plea deal that would have added 40 years to his current life sentence received his trial date Wednesday for allegedly throwing rocks onto cars on Interstate 35 between 2014 and 2015.

Pat Johnson, 60, is currently in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a 15-year-old boy. His trial for rock throwing will take place on June 19.

He faces 11 charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the rock-throwing crimes, which former Austin Police Chief Art Acevedo said, he committed the “lion’s share” of.

Nearly 100 cases of rock throwing were reported during the spree. While most of the victims only received vehicle damage, three people were severely injured. One of the very first victims, Kenneth Johnson [no relation] suffered severe head trauma when a rock blasted through his windshield and hit him.

I-35 Rock Throwing Cases in Austin

 

 

