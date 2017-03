AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people are dead at the scene of a shooting near Lake Travis, Wednesday evening, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. Another person is being taken to the hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened on Whitebead Trail, not far from the intersection of Ranch Road 620 and Hudson Bend Road.

EMS was called to the scene at 7:40 p.m.

This is a developing story. Standby for updates.