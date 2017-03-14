WATCH: Austin musician Sammie Zonana on The Voice

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For Austinite Sammie Zonana, taking the stage on NBC’s The Voice is a little bit different than the wedding gigs she’s been booking.

“Being here is all the dreams I’ve ever wanted have come true,” says 24-year-old Zonana in an interview with The Voice. On Monday night, her dreams really did come true.

For her blind audition. Zonana chose to perform Ariana Grande’s “Dangerous Woman.” Within 20 seconds of her performance, judge Gwen Stefani pushed the button to turn her chair around, signaling she wanted Zonana on her team.

For Zonana, music wasn’t her first passion. She went to college to study film but when she picked up a guitar in her freshman year, that’s when everything changed.

“Not doing my homework, just falling in love with music,” says Zonana. “I started writing music and I finally recorded a single, it was the first time I felt like an artist.”

During her performance, Zonana’s parents along with her fiance Brooke were in attendance. One more episode of blind auditions airs Tuesday, to round out blind auditions week. Lets see where #TeamGwen goes.