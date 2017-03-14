WATCH: Austin musician Sammie Zonana on The Voice

By Published:
Sammie Zonana on The Voice (Courtesy/The Voice)
Sammie Zonana on The Voice (Courtesy/The Voice)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For Austinite Sammie Zonana, taking the stage on NBC’s The Voice is a little bit different than the wedding gigs she’s been booking.

“Being here is all the dreams I’ve ever wanted have come true,” says 24-year-old Zonana in an interview with The Voice. On Monday night, her dreams really did come true.

For her blind audition. Zonana chose to perform Ariana Grande’s “Dangerous Woman.” Within 20 seconds of her performance, judge Gwen Stefani pushed the button to turn her chair around, signaling she wanted Zonana on her team.

For Zonana, music wasn’t her first passion. She went to college to study film but when she picked up a guitar in her freshman year, that’s when everything changed.

“Not doing my homework, just falling in love with music,” says Zonana. “I started writing music and I finally recorded a single, it was the first time I felt like an artist.”

During her performance, Zonana’s parents along with her fiance Brooke were in attendance. One more episode of blind auditions airs Tuesday, to round out blind auditions week. Lets see where #TeamGwen goes.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s