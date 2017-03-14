Washington boy dies during dental visit

NBC News Published: Updated:
Mykel Peterson, 4, died during a dental visit in Washington. (NBC News)
Mykel Peterson, 4, died during a dental visit in Washington. (NBC News)

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KGW) — A 4-year-old Washington boy died after what seemed like a routine dentist visit last week.

Mykel Peterson was put under with anesthesia to fill a cavity, but never woke up. The dental office where it happened, Must Love Kids, was closed Monday. An employee who came to the door, said it was out of support for employees and the boy’s family after what happened Friday.

The Washington State Department of Health says it’s now reviewing the case to decide if they’ll open an investigation. The Clark County Medical Examiner says the cause of death is pending until toxicology results are finalized in six to eight weeks.

“He didn’t want to go, he was saying no. He was crying, not hysterically just whining,” said his mother Thmeka Curry.

His mother says Mykel is on the autism spectrum. His speech and behavior had been making big strides this year. It’s why he needed special attention at the dentist.

“He wouldn’t keep his mouth open so they can actually see what’s going on,” Curry explained.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2lXlAt2

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s