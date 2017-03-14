VIDEO: Dallas woman, 67, climbs tree to stop electric company from cutting it down

DALLAS (NBC News) — A 67 year old woman in Dallas climbed in a tree outside of her home to prevent it from getting cut down.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. Monday morning.

Aerials over the scene captured Jeri Huber standing on one of the branches out in her yard.

She was trying to stop Oncur Electric Company from cutting down the timber.

Crews say this is not the first time Huber has climbed this tree.

Six years ago, the company says she did the same thing and she even had a BB gun.

She eventually came down when the company said they would be back with a restraining order.