Snow in northeast hitting Austin travelers with flight cancellations

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Potential blizzard-like conditions across the northeast United States is hitting the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport with cancellations Tuesday.

A storm pounded the Northeast with more than a foot of snow in places Tuesday, paralyzing much of the Washington-to-Boston corridor after a remarkably mild February had lulled people into thinking the worst of winter was over.

The storm was expected to unload 12 to 18 inches of snow on the New York City area with wind gusts up to 55 mph

The powerful nor’easter grounded more than 5,000 flights, closed schools in cities big and small and prompted dire warnings to stay off the roads. Nearly 100,000 customers from Virginia to Pennsylvania lost power.

As of 8:35 a.m, ABIA has 36 flights cancelled, 17 arrivals and 19 departures.

To make sure your flight is happening as planned, check here.