Search is on for 4 who scooped bat out of Lady Bird Lake

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health officials would like to speak to a group of four individuals who may have been in contact with a bat on Friday, March 10.

Staff at the Waller Creek Boathouse said the renters, who may have been from Russia, reported “scooping a bat out of the water” on Lady Bird Lake and placing it in their kayak.

The bat has not been tested for rabies and has not been found.

Officials are urging the group to contact them. If you know them, or you grabbed a bat out of the water recently, call Austin Public Health at 512-972-5555.