Search is on for 4 who scooped bat out of Lady Bird Lake

By Published: Updated:
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources shows a northern long-eared bat. Federal officials issued regulations Wednesday Jan. 13, 2016, designed to protect the northern long-eared bat, one of several types of bat that have suffered steep declines because of a rapidly spreading fungal disease. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said it had updated interim rules that accompanied a decision last April to designate the northern long-eared bat as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. (Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources via AP, File)
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources shows a northern long-eared bat. Federal officials issued regulations Wednesday Jan. 13, 2016, designed to protect the northern long-eared bat, one of several types of bat that have suffered steep declines because of a rapidly spreading fungal disease. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said it had updated interim rules that accompanied a decision last April to designate the northern long-eared bat as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. (Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources via AP, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health officials would like to speak to a group of four individuals who may have been in contact with a bat on Friday, March 10.

Staff at the Waller Creek Boathouse said the renters, who may have been from Russia, reported “scooping a bat out of the water” on Lady Bird Lake and placing it in their kayak.

The bat has not been tested for rabies and has not been found.

Officials are urging the group to contact them. If you know them, or you grabbed a bat out of the water recently, call Austin Public Health at 512-972-5555.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s