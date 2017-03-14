Rachel Maddow: ‘We’ve got Trump tax returns’

NEW YORK (AP/KXAN) — Rachel Maddow says MSNBC has got President Donald Trump’s tax returns, and is airing their findings at 8 p.m. Central time.

“BREAKING: We’ve got Trump tax returns,” Maddow tweeted Tuesday night. “Seriously.”

The MSNBC host claims to have the president’s 1040 form from 2005.

In January, White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway told NBC News that the president would not be releasing his tax returns. The announcement was seen as a reversal of a repeated campaign promise to release the returns once an audit is completed.

BREAKING: We've got Trump tax returns. Tonight, 9pm ET. MSNBC. (Seriously). — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 14, 2017

The network says Trump became the first major party nominee since the 1970s to refuse to release his tax returns. The president cited an ongoing IRS audit as the reason for his refusal.

In response, the White House says President Trump made more than $150 million in income in 2005 and paid $38 million in income taxes that year.

The White House is pushing back pre-emptively, saying that publishing those returns would be illegal.

It says, “You know you are desperate for ratings when you are willing to violate the law to push a story about two pages of tax returns from over a decade ago.”

The White House adds that it is “totally illegal to steal and publish tax returns” and is bashing the “dishonest media.”

Trump refused to release his tax returns during the campaign, claiming he was under audit.