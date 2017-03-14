Missing funds from Pflugerville evidence room up for review

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — On Wednesday, a hearing will be held to determine who will receive ownership of property seized during an illegal game room operation in Pflugerville in 2010.

In October, KXAN first reported that an unknown amount of cash was reported missing from the evidence room at the Pflugerville Police Department. At the time, City Manager Brandon Wade said the whole situation stemmed from what he called unusual circumstances.

In anticipation of the hearing, Wade issued a statement with more details on the investigation into the missing funds — which are still missing. The city says the amount seized during the joint investigation with the Texas Comptroller’s Office was more than $500, but they still can’t say the exact amount since it is still an ongoing case.

When the city became aware of the missing funds in 2016, the city of Pflugerville asked the Texas Rangers to conduct an internal investigation. The investigation is still ongoing to determine if there is any criminal wrongdoing.

In response to the missing funds, Wade says the city is conducting a comprehensive review of all procedures related to the evidence room, including the creation of a new position to oversee the department’s collection and storage of information and evidence. Wade says he personally apologizes “for this reprehensible situation.”

Municipal Judge J.B. Marshall will preside over the hearing, which starts at 1 p.m., at the Pflugerville Justice Center. If someone does make a successful claim and the funds remain missing, the city’s attorney tells KXAN News the city could be on the hook to make that claimant whole.