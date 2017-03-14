Lawmaker wants to get rid of vehicle safety inspections

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A North Texas lawmaker wants to eliminate the state’s regular mandatory vehicle safety inspections. Last week, Sen. Don Huffines, R-Dallas, filed Senate Bill 1588.

Currently, all vehicles registered in Texas are required to pass an annual inspection to ensure compliance with safety standards. Emissions testing is also required in 17 Texas counties to comply with federally mandated clean air. In spring 2016, the state implemented the Texas Two Step, which requires inspections be done 90 days before a registration expires.

In a press release, Huffines says the state inspections do not make roads safer. “With significant technological advances in vehicle design and technology, this 66-year-old program is a relic of the past. State government is wasting Texans’ time and money on the annual chore of passenger inspections when 34 other states, including populous states like California, don’t require it of their drivers.”

Huffines proposal would save $7 per vehicle. In return, SB 1588 would redirect funds associated with the safety inspection program to troopers to “detect vehicles that are blatantly operated unsafely,” says Huffines.