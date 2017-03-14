Kealing Middle School students release album of remixes on Spotify

AUSTIN (KXAN) — What exactly goes through middle schoolers’ heads when they hear their album is on Spotify?

“It’s pretty crazy that you’re on this platform with all these other artists,” says Kealing Middle School student Asa Simpson, whose own remix included on Kealing Middle School’s recent release.

“Like, wow, we’ve made it to the top, our music is on Spotify,” echoes fellow classmate Dominic Keys.

For these Kealing Middle School students, being featured on a major playlist is, well, epic.

“I started off playing music just awhile ago. I never really thought I had the potential to play it,” says student Diego Romero -Stauffer. “I’d never seen anything like this before, it’s good to be a part of the music community.”

For the past year, students at Kealing MS have been rocking out since the donation of music labs and equipment to their school from Spotify. Audio speakers, art and furniture that were used at the Spotify House were up-cycled into a recording studio for Kealing Middle School after SXSW ended last year.

The students’ album— officially released on Spotify earlier this month—includes 11 student remixes of DJ Snake’s Let Me Love You featuring Justin Bieber. The students even designed the cover art for each of the singles.

On KXAN News at 5 p.m., hear the music the students have produced!

Spotify was so impressed with the students’ progress they invited them along for more fun this year. Students got an exclusive look at a soundcheck, plus a meet and greet with recording artist Jidenna.

Director of Social Impact at Spotify, Kerry Steib, says giving back to the Austin community is important to Spotify as they believe music is for everyone.

“Last year was one of the biggest things that we did in working with Kealing Middle School. It has been amazing to see the kind of creativity they have and that they are bringing to class. Then to release an album on Spotify of their original remixes has been so exciting for us to see it really feels like we’ve come full circle,’ says Steib.

Steib hopes the students continue to explore where the music world takes them. “Getting to see what happens when you take music production out of the classroom and take it into real life.”

The company is also working to bring local non-profits Amala Foundation, Songwriting with Soldiers and GirlForward unique music experiences during SXSW.

So, what’s next for these middle school musicians?

Keys has that answer: “Motivates us to make better music and keep going and to make better songs. I just to be more creative, make better sounds and better songs. Strive for greatness and make my own type of music.”

Romero thinks that opportunities like this are important because they inspire people to reach for the stars. “I feel like it would be a great opportunity for anybody, I would really wish that on anybody to do the best that they can.”