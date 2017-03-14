Hikers from Austin, Houston rescued from Oregon gorge

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Search and rescue crews were sent to the Columbia River Gorge Tuesday afternoon after 12 hikers were reported missing.

The distressed hikers from Texas were about a mile up from Multnomah Falls when they hit an unsteady snowfill and one of them fell into a hole.

“We knew that we couldn’t cross and kind of went through a steep snow cliff to get down there and we knew we couldn’t go back,” Shyan Gandhi said.

Lt. James Eriksen with Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said the best option would have been for the hikers to turn around and go back the way they came.

Eriksen noted the weather was warmer than it had been recently, so the trail was extremely slick.

Rescue crews reached all of the hikers before 5 p.m. and had extensive rope systems in place to get them down one-by-one.

None of them were injured, Eriksen said.

The hikers were reportedly up higher than the normal area around Multnomah Falls.

“They went to an area that probably isn’t as hiked,” Eriksen said. “I know search and rescue has gotten multiple calls in the last few weeks, just people hiking up further than what they were planning to… the conditions up there, there’s still ice, there’s still snow. It’s starting to melt off now so it’s just making the conditions unstable.”