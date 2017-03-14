Funeral for Lockhart couple killed in Biloxi crash is Tuesday

Ken and Peggy Hoffman (Provided Photo)

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) – A Lockhart couple, who were staples of the community, will be laid to rest Tuesday morning after being killed when the tour bus they were on was hit by a train in Biloxi, Mississippi last week.

Ken and Peggy Hoffman were married 36 years and had long careers in the Lockhart education scene. Ken retired in 1996 as the assistant superintendent for the district. His wife, Peggy, retired in 2002 and was a principal at Plum Creek Elementary for many years. Even after retirement, the couple continued supporting the district by returning to help fill positions.

“My grandparents were very loving and accepting people, but they had high standards and expectations — not just for us, but also for students. They wanted people to meet their full potential,” their granddaughter, Kelly Molitor, said in a statement to KXAN.

A funeral service will be held at First United Methodist Church, located at 313 W. San Antonio Street in Lockhart, starting at 10 a.m.

In lieu of sending flowers, the family requests donations be sent to The Education Foundation for Lockhart ISD at 105 S. Colorado, Lockhart, TX 78644.

Four people in total were killed and more than 30 more were injured in the crash. Family of the Hoffman’s have filed a lawsuit seeking millions in damages from the bus driver and company responsible for the tour they were on.

