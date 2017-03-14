Driver killed in crash on Burleson Road identified

A man died after a head-on crash in southeast Austin at about 6:37 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017, in the 7100 block of Burleson Road near Felter Lane. (KXAN/Todd Bailey)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The driver killed in a two-car crash in southeast Austin on Saturday has been identified.

A Honda Accord was heading eastbound in the 7100 block of Burleson Road in the inside lane, as a Toyota Corolla, driven by 37-year-old Anael Alfredo Contreras Vasquez, was pulling out from a stop sign at Felter Lane at around 6:38 p.m.

Police say Vasquez didn’t yield the right of way while trying to turn westbound.

The front of the Honda hit the driver’s side of the Toyota. Vasquez was taken to South Austin Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 7:31 p.m. The other driver involved in the crash refused medical treatment.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-4424.

