Construction to reduce Round Rock train noise set to start in November

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Trains blowing horns can be heard throughout Round Rock, and there is finally a plan to make the area quieter. The city council approved a plan last year to create quiet zones in the city.

They now know construction is tentatively scheduled to begin in November.

The first phase of the project will run from County Road 172 to Burnet Road, and the second phase will run from Burnet Road to Red Bud Lane. Construction crews with the city and Union Pacific will make the crossing along this path safer.

The plan is to install four crossing arms, instead of the typical two arms, so cars won’t be able to bypass the crossing arms when they’re down and trains won’t need to blare their horns. The red flashing lights at railroad crossings will trigger even sooner, before the train approaches the crossing.

After work is complete to create the quiet zone, train engineers can still blow their horn if they believe it is necessary.

