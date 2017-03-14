Comal River reopens after heavy rains, perfect for tubing

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:
Comal River opens for recreation (New Braunfels police Facebook photo)
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) – The weather is getting nicer and since we all have an extra hour of daylight now some of you may be looking to get a little water under yourselves.

The Comal River was reopened to recreation at noon Tuesday.

According to the New Braunfels Police Department, “The Comal River flow is at approximately 440cfs, which is considered perfect tubing conditions.”

Heavy rains caused the river to be closed on March 9. Tree limbs and debris made the river dangerous and needed to be cleared out, but authorities warn there may still be some under the surface.

Play it smart and wear a life vest no matter what you’re doing on the river.

