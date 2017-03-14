Budget issues force Blanco ISD to make staff cuts

BLANCO, Texas (KXAN) – A ‘big loss’ of funding from the state is forcing the administration at Blanco ISD to make cuts to staffing.

During a BISD board meeting last week, Superintendent Dr. Buck Ford announced that, due to the loss of more than $700,000 in Additional State Aid for Tax Reduction funding, the current staffing situation cannot be maintained.

“Our employees are our strength,” said Ford. “It is extremely difficult to take these measures, when we know that it will affect employees and their families. Their situation is ever-present on our minds as we work through these circumstances.”

ASATR funding is expected to be eliminated on September 1. Currently, ASATR funds account for seven percent of BISD’s budget.

BISD has worked to improve its financial situation, including hiring and salary freezes, absorbing positions through attrition and early resignation incentives.

Ford said, unfortunately, the attempts proved unsuccessful.

The district has not yet announced cuts. A sustainable staffing plan is currently being developed.

148 school districts across the state rely on ASATR funds.