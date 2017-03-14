Baylor fires associate director of football operations for inappropriate texts

WACO, Texas (AP) — An associate director of football operations has been fired by Baylor University, becoming the second staffer with ties to the football program to be dismissed this year as the program struggles to move beyond a sexual assault scandal.

KWTX-TV in Waco reported Monday that DeMarkco Butler was fired for sending inappropriate text messages to a teenager.

Baylor in a statement said only they were sent to a person who was an adult under Texas statute.

Butler’s dismissal comes after another recent hire, assistant strength and conditioning coach Brandon Washington, was fired in February after being arrested on a charge of prostitution solicitation.

Baylor faces federal lawsuits as well as a civil rights investigation into claims the school and football program for years ignored or mishandled reports of sexual or physical abuse and other criminal misdeeds.