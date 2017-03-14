‘Bathroom Bill’ up for Senate vote Tuesday

KXAN Staff Published:

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Texas Senate will debate and vote Tuesday on the proposed ‘bathroom bill’ which would require people to use public facilities associated with their birth sex.

Despite 13 hours of emotional testimony, the State Committee agreed to move Senate Bill 6 to the floor for a full vote following a 21-hour committee hearing.

Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick says he has the votes to pass the measure and send it to the House.

Texas Value is expected to rally in support of the bill from noon until 1 p.m. Tuesday.

A poll conducted last month by the Texas Politics Project and the Texas Tribune found that 76 percent of Republican voters believe a transgender person should use the bathroom associated with their biological sex. However only 27 percent of those Republicans said it was an issue that needs to be legislated and 35 percent said it wasn’t important at all.

The NBA has joined the NFL in suggesting that Texas will be overlooked for future big events if lawmakers pass a bill requiring people to use bathrooms that correspond to the sex on their birth certificate.

If passed, the bill would take effect Sept. 1, 2017.

