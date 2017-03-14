After accident, local singer-songwriter stands, performs on SXSW stage

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Local singer-songwriter Savannah Welch has returned to the Austin Music Awards/SXSW stage for the first time since injuries she sustained in an accident last year forced doctors to amputate her leg. Welch is a member of the folk music group, The Trishas.

On Nov. 2, 2016, the life as Welch knew it would change dramatically. Emergency crews responded to the scene of a truck that crashed through the farmers market in Wimberley. Two people were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Welch was taken to the hospital by a medical helicopter.

For the first time since the crash, Welch relayed the events leading up to it to KXAN.

“Something made me turn around. I don’t know how I got around far enough in just enough time to see the front of her truck hit me,” said Welch. “Then the next thing that I remember is being under her truck and just seeing pavement and the underbelly of her car, and pavement, underbelly.”

Welch says she was conscious from the point of impact, through her flight in the medical helicopter.

“The two conscious thoughts that I had were is this really happening and when is it going to stop? It seemed to go on too long.”

She says she was pinned between the driver’s truck and the farmer’s van before she fell underneath the truck and it dragged her.

“There was a moment in the helicopter when I thought that I might be going out. I had two medics on either side of me and I was looking at them, and it looked like they were getting further and further away,” Welch explained. “There was a moment when I thought that I might not make it. That was the shift in my perspective of how lucky I am to be here.”

According to a crash report recently released by the Texas Department of Transportation, we now know the woman driving the pick-up truck that plowed through the market that day had “possible indicators of a medical condition.” Investigators asked the driver about her medical condition and the report states that she responded that she was under the care of a doctor.

The report also states the driver backed up in an attempt to exit the parking lot. It was then the driver says her vehicle accelerated on its own.

Welch says she has forgiven the driver that hit her.

“I know enough about her to know that it was not intentional. I know that it wasn’t out of malice. If there was a moment where I thought maybe somebody intentionally just did that, I would be angry. Whatever influenced her that day to just forget what pedal to push… I can be mad at whatever influenced that in her life. I can be mad at that and have compassion for her and her experience,” she said. “I can’t imagine what she’s going through. But, I wanted to tell her that day one. That you know, it’s okay.”

The DPS case remains open at this time. It remains unclear whether the driver will face charges. However, according to the report, law enforcement did not issue any citations at the scene of the crash.