A Quick and Easy Breakfast for Kids

A lot of families save time by making lunches the night before so it’s one less thing to do as they head off to school and work in the morning. But what about breakfast? Chef Steve Constantine of Chef ATX joined us with Breakfast Quesadillas, a meal that is easy to put together to start the day off on a quick but healthy note. You start with a whole wheat tortilla and then add whatever items you want in your quesadilla. Chef recommended making things fun for the kids by letting them choose what goes inside. He brought in options like: bacon, egg whites, tomatoes, spinach, cheese, corn, onions, and sausage. Have your child pick their favorite ingredients, then put them on one side of the tortilla and fold it over. Cook on a stove top at a medium to high temperature to make sure it gets crispy on the outside, but also melts the food in the inside. This meal is a great way to be healthy and interactive with your kids.

For more information go to chefatx.com.