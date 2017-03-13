Woman wakes up with 3-foot long snake in her bed

WHITE BLUFF, TN (WCMH) — The woman had an early wake-up call Friday when a 3-foot long snake crawled in bed with her.

Christine Humphries told WTVF she had just fallen asleep in her bed at her cabin, when she felt something brush her arm under the pillow. “I woke up and I thought the cat had touched my arm,” said Humphries.

But she knew something was wrong when she didn’t feel any fur.

“I had a really nice long snake stretched out in my bed like a limo,” she told WTVF.

Deputies responded to her cabin and removed a 3-foot long non-venomous rat snake.

Humphries said it may be a while before she’s able to sleep in the bed again. “When I think about having a snake on my bed that was actually laying on me it gives me chills down my spine.”