Thousands expected at Capitol to ‘Stand Up for Public Schools’

KXAN Staff Published:
Texas Capitol from east Austin (KXAN Photo)
Texas Capitol from east Austin (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas educators are expected to gather at the Capitol Monday afternoon to make their voices heard by lawmakers.

Members of the Texas American Federation of Teachers will arrive by bus early morning with a rally around the message ‘We will not be silenced’ scheduled for noon.

Those rallying chose the first day of Spring Break to make sure legislators stand up for public education and show respect for teachers and school employees. In the past, the group has lobbied on issues such as community schools, funding for public education and affordable healthcare.

 

 

