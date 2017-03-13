Texas earns 3 seed in Lexington regional

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The celebration says it all. Relieved and excited, the Texas Longhorns will be the three seed in the Lexington Regional for the NCAA Tournament. The Longhorns will host Central Arkansas Friday at 1:30PM in the Erwin Center.

Texas (23-8) will host a sub-region for the second straight year. 6th seeded North Carolina State and 11th seeded Auburn are on the other side of the bracket.

“It was really exciting especially when you see the young players, the players that have never had a chance to experience this day. I’m not sure they know what they’re doing all year long until today arrives and then they look at their names on the bracket and they realize a lot of that hard work is worth it so really pleased for our players, our program, our fans. Hosting is a big deal,” Aston said.

After bowing out in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals to eventual champion West Virginia, most projections put Texas on the three line, but a projection isn’t the bracket. The Longhorns struggled down the stretch, losing four of their last six games. The break between the conference team and the upcoming NCAA’s was a needed one for the Horns.

“This little break has allowed us to regroup and refocus and get in the gym and work on the things that may have been a leak or may have been out of tune so I think that us being in the gym these 10, 12 days will allow us to regroup, refocus on those things and get back on path,” senior Brianna Taylor said.