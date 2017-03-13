Teen accused of helping uncle escape from jail turns himself in

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A man accused of helping an inmate escape from the Callahan County Jail nearly two weeks ago has turned himself in to authorities.

Olmedo Bailey Olivias, 19, self-surrendered at the Callahan County Courthouse Monday afternoon. Olivias has been charged with facilitating escape and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in connection to the escape. His bond has not been set.

Olivias is accused of helping his uncle, Arthur Thurman, 32, escape from jail during visiting hours on March 2, 2017.

Olivias’ mother says they don’t know where Thurman is and that he hasn’t been with her son since the escape.

Callahan County Sheriff Terry Joy told KTAB and KRBC Thurman has been spotted in Granbury and is believed to have family in that area. Law enforcement agencies in the area have been notified.

Law enforcement agencies began searching Callahan County and the surrounding towns after Thurman escaped custody.

The Texas Department of Public Safety joined the search with a helicopter but there was little sign of the escapee.

Thurman’s prison clothing was found in a dumpster. The Callahan County Sheriff’s Office says Thurman escaped by getting into Olivias’ pickup during visitation hours at the jail Thursday afternoon.

Thurman was a trustee inmate when he escaped, meaning he was deemed trustworthy and had privileges not extended to other inmates, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

He was serving time in the Callahan County Jail after he was picked up on a warrant for methamphetamine charges out of Oklahoma.

It’s currently unclear what charges Thurman will face for the escape.

