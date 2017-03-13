SXSW Safety Tips

South by is surely a time for fun, but it’s only fun if you’re safe and prepared. Here with some tips we can all use is Dr. Emily Fisher with Baylor Scott & White. Her first tip was to stay hydrated with either a reservoir on you back, or a bottle of water. Also, be sure to stay well fed with a healthy snack like almonds. She recommended to wear comfortable shoes since you’ll be on your feet for most of the day, and to be prepared for changes in weather like rain and cold. Another big tip is to protect yourself from the sun with hats or sunscreen. Be sure to reapply every two hours! Baylor Scott and White has locations in North and Central Texas and now in downtown Austin. For more information, call 512-654-41000 or visit them online at ATX.BSWHealth.com.

