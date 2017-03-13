“Small Town Crime” comes to SXSW

An unlikely detective on a mission to find a killer who unknowingly puts those he loves in danger. Small Town Crime is the latest film written and directed by Eshom and Ian Nelms. And it makes it’s debut here during SXSW. They dropped by the studio to talk about the film, and working with Octavia Spencer, Stefanie Scott, John Hawkes, Robert Forster and Anthony Anderson. The world premier of “Small Town Crime” is this Saturday, March 11th at 3 PM. Find them on social media @smalltowncrime.

