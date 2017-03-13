Shooting of teen in east Travis County was ‘accidental’

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Deputies have determined the shooting of a 15-year-old boy on Sunday was accidental.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office was called to Hatton Hill Lane, near State Highway 130 and Webberville Road, at around 5:50 p.m. They found the teenager shot in the abdomen and medics took him to University Medical Center Brackenridge in critical condition.

Investigators determined the boy and another teenager were handling the gun and accidentally fired the weapon. Deputies say the 15 year old is in good condition at the hospital.

While no charges have been filed, deputies say it is possible charges may be brought at a later date.