Proposed statewide policy would supersede city regulations on ridesharing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The battle over ridesharing regulations is heating up at the State Capitol.

Tuesday, representatives from the Texas Public Policy Foundation will testify in support of one statewide policy that would supersede city regulations.

KXAN’s Robert Hadlock spoke with Bryan Mathew, a policy analyst with the foundation.

“What we want to do is create a regulatory environment in Texas that has a low barrier to entry, so that any guy or girl that has a smart idea about how to get from point A to point B can open up a new business for ridesharing without having to hire a team of lawyers, or without having to comply with a bunch of bureaucratic costs,” Matthews said.

Members of the Austin City Council favor local ordinances instead of a statewide ridesharing policy.

If passed, the bills would pave the way for companies like Uber and Lyft to return to Austin. Those companies left last May after voters passed a city ordinance requiring mandatory background checks.

Uber representative Trevor Theunissen says having the same rules would make it easier for their drivers who can drop people off in downtown Austin, but can’t pick them up. He says the new regulations would add consistency for drivers and riders.

“We’re not going to the legislature to try and overrule what Austin did. You know there were bills last session, 2 years ago to do this exact same thing, way before Austin ever happened. For us it’s about more than one particular city, it’s about bringing ridesharing options to all of Texas,” Theunissen said.

Right now, Uber is not in Austin, Corpus, and Galveston, because those cities have similar ordinances.