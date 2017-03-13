Police seek answers in October 2016 south Austin shooting death

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are working to close the file on an unsolved murder from October of last year.

On Oct. 30, 2016, Jacob Camacho, 20, was shot dead in the 1200 block of Armadillo Road after he crashed into a truck that hit and injured an elderly man. Police determined Camacho was speeding down the road from a party and hit several parked cars.

After he hit the truck that hurt the elderly man, Camacho crashed into a tree in the front yard of 1231 Armadillo Road. Family and friends of the man rushed Camacho’s vehicle and attacked him and his passengers. When Camacho attempted to flee, he was shot and collapsed in the street. A medical examiner called his death a homicide.

Police are working to determine who fired the shots that left Camacho dead.

It was determined the elderly man received non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or text “Tip 103” + your message to CRIMES. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.