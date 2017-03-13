Pilot donates kidney to flight attendant

NBC News Published:
Pilot donates kidney to flight attendant

SEATTLE, WA (KING) — An Alaska Airlines pilot and flight attendant are about to become much more than co-workers or even friends.

One of them is making a sacrifice, so the other can live a healthy, full life.

“My very last flight I was so ill that I had to take a passenger’s seat, and I went into the hospital that day,” said Jenny Stansel, who has been on medical leave from her job as an Alaska Airlines flight attendant for about a year.

A doctor delivered the news that her kidneys were failing as a result of Lupus, which she has had for several years.

She would need to spend 10.5 hours every day on dialysis.

Stansel asked friends and co-workers if they would consider taking a test to see if they might be a good donor. Captain Jody Harskamp, who also flies for Alaska Airlines, was among the first to sign up.

