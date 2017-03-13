North Austin fire forces family from home

AUSTIN (KXAN)- The American Red Cross is helping a man and his two children look for a place to stay because their North Austin home was destroyed by a fire Sunday night.

Austin fire investigators say a generator caught fire just before 11 p.m. and flames spread to the home on Brookfield Drive near Larkspur Road. Flammable liquids stored next to the generator helped fuel the fire.

The family’s dog was missing for a short time after the fire broke out but they were able to find him.

The fire caused $100,000 in damage to the house and $30,000 in damage to the items inside.