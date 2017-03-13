Must-Have Festival Fashion for SXSW

SXS and its eclectic, one-of-a-kind style has taken the city by storm, and if you aren’t looking the part yet, we have the amazing, inside style scoop to get you ready. You’ve probably seen Gretta Monahan styling up a storm on The Rachael Ray Show. She stopped by the Studio 512 set with some great looks from Rachael’s popup shop, Moxie, to get us all festival ready! The first look is casual cool starting with a fun hat and great sunglasses from Hadid Eyewear. Then she paired a great comfy T-shirt with a studded, rock-n-roll jean. The second look featured a a funky fringe top from Ganni as a jacket over a scarf styled as a top from Lexicon of Style and paired with a high-low jean skirt. The last look is perfect for going out at night with a more sultry look. She started with a floral maxi dress, and topped it with local accessories from Kar-bn. She updated a standard hat with another scarf, this time folded as a band. You can catch Gretta and Rachel Ray at the Moxie pop up Shop on South Congress March 13th through the 19th from 11 am -7 pm daily.

