Manhunt on for suspect who tried to grab girl from changing room

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWKT) — College Station police are looking for a man who attempted to abduct a six-year-old girl in a department store on Sunday.

Police say it happened about 3:50 p.m. in the Bealls Department Store in the Post Oak Mall.

Investigators were told that a mother was shopping with her three young daughters in Bealls with the woman entering a fitting room with her two youngest daughter, while her six-year-old was in another fitting room alone.

Shortly after the little girl entered the room, the man opened the curtain, grabbed her by the left hand and tried to pull her with him.

The girl yelled ” stop!” and he let her go and left the area.

The same man was seen about a half hour earlier inside the J.C. Penney store watching young girls, but left the store when he noticed employees watching him.

Police say it is possible he drives a late 90s model tan colored Ford Taurus.

He entered the Bealls store at 3:34 p.m. and left at 3:48 p.m.

The College Station Police Department is asking everyone to be on the lookout for this suspect.

Anyone that sees this person, or knows his identity, is asked to contact the College Station Police Department immediately at 979-764-3600.