Man stabbed to death near 7th and Comal streets identified

By Published:
Police respond to a deadly stabbing at Comal and 7th Street in east Austin. March 10, 2017 (KXAN Photo/Paul Shelton)
Police respond to a deadly stabbing at Comal and 7th Street in east Austin. March 10, 2017 (KXAN Photo/Paul Shelton)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 51-year-old man who was attacked near Seventh and Comal streets and later died Friday evening has been identified as Glen Raymond Buford.

Austin police identified the man Monday saying, based on the circumstances, they do not believe the public is at risk in connection with the attack.

Medics and officers were called to the 1600 block of East Seventh Street just before 8 p.m. Friday. When they got to the scene they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.

