Man charged with murder after shooting roommate several times

Related Coverage Suspect on the loose after north Austin homicide

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A north Austin shooting that left a man dead Sunday night stemmed from an argument about moving a vehicle out of a driveway, according to Austin police.

Authorities were called to 916 Bird Creek Drive at 6:42 p.m.

According to the affidavit for his arrest, Jose Medel Martinez Lopez, 34, was arguing with Jose Pedro Dominguez-Campos, 53, around 6:40 p.m. when Martinez Lopez shot him several times. Officials said Dominguez-Campos had gunshot wounds to his chest and back. He was transported to UMC Brackenridge but was declared dead at 7:23 p.m.

Investigators recovered nine spent .40 caliber rounds at the scene.

According to Martinez Lopez’s wife, Dominguez-Campos lived with them and their children. She told police the two men were not getting along and often argued. She witnessed the shooting and told police she heard a loud pop as the two men were standing next to one another then watched Dominguez-Campos get shot numerous times and fall to the ground.

Martinez Lopez left the scene in a gray Nissan Maxima with Texas plate BHY1689. He has not yet been captured.

Police have said they do not believe there is a threat to the public.