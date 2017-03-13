Man charged in death of grandmother in Houston area

HOUSTON (AP) — Officials say a 21-year-old man has been charged with murder in the death of his grandmother, whose body was found wrapped in a blanket in a shed in her Houston-area backyard.

The Harris County sheriff’s office says Nathan Billingsley was charged Monday in the death of 67-year-old Hazel Billingsley.

Deputies were called Sunday to do a welfare check on Hazel Billingsley. Officials said family members were unable to contact her after Nathan Billingsley threatened to kill her and when family members arrived at her house they saw him loading items into her car.

Officials say deputies discovered Hazel Billingsley’s body and found Nathan Billingsley hiding in nearby woods armed with a handgun.

Nathan Billingsley is being held in jail on $200,000 bond. Jail records don’t list an attorney for him.