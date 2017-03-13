Lobos strikes again, finding $1.3M of cocaine hidden in bumper

By Published:
Lobos sniffs out 13 kilos of cocaine in Fayette County (Fayette County Sheriff's Office photo)
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Central Texas’ favorite crime-fighting K-9 took another bite into the illegal narcotics industry Friday when he alerted his handlers to the presence of approximately $1.3 million of cocaine hidden in the front grill of a car.

Sgt. Randy Thumann and reserve deputy Justin Pannell stopped a white sedan at mile marker 658 on Interstate 10. Sgt. Thumann deployed his K-9 partner, Lobos, who quickly located the presence of 13 kilos of cocaine.

The deputies arrested the driver, Gricelda Garcia, of Mexico, and booked him into jail on cocaine possession charges. His bond was set at $50,000.

 

