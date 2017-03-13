Kids in Austin and Mexico City linked through ‘Tug of Hope’ at SXSW

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A divide of 900 miles between Mexico City and Austin was bridged Monday thanks to a “Tug of Hope.”

Children at the Mexican American Cultural Center in Austin played the game as part of South by Southwest, made possible through technology that allows the force of the tug to be adjusted for players in each city.

It’s just like playing tug of war, but creators have replaced the “war” with “hope.”

“I mean it’s fantastic, the kids go crazy because the thrill of playing with someone that is really really miles away from you,” Humberto Polar, creative director for FCB Mexico, said. “So it brings an interesting reflection on how technology works now, but to unite people.”

The project was developed by FCB Global Advertising Agency for the Papalote Children’s Museum in Mexico City. Their goal: to share the “tug of hope” with museums around the world.

The launch is being supported by Casa Mexico, an official SXSW sponsor, whose mission is to showcase Mexico’s status as a global tech, entrepreneurship and innovation leader.

Kids can use the feature from March 14-18, between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

The installation deploys a combination of smart screens, a custom-designed pressure device and old-fashioned rope to engage kids of all ages in a gripping game of tug-of-rope, organizers say.

“Laughter, grit and determination among the kids connect the players in both locations, the outcome of which ultimately highlights the values of teamwork, unity and equality.”