Free Fun in Austin for Spring Break

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With students and many parents out of town this week, our partners at Free Fun in Austin have some ideas if you’re taking a staycation.

Cartoon Network’s NEW NEW NEW NEW Screening Party – Monday, March 13 at 6:00 p.m. Join Cartoon Network for new content from The Amazing World of Gumball, We Bare Bears, Ben 10, and Teen Titans Go! Enjoy fun games, giveaways, and the screening of four new episodes, but don’t go anywhere before the big surprise. Doors open at 6:00 p.m.; screening starts at 8:00 p.m. All ages welcome. FREE! No badge required. Long Center for Performing Arts Terrace, 701 W Riverside Dr, Austin.

Tiny Tails Petting Zoo Storytime – Wednesday, March 15 at 10:30 a.m. If you’re a fan of chinchillas, bunnies, ducklings, guinea pigs, chickens, AND stories, then you’re in luck. Friends from Tiny Tails to You Petting Zoo will be reading stories and introducing some of the cutest, softest, most adorable little creatures in Austin. What a wonderful way to make new friends! FREE! BookPeople, 603 N Lamar, Austin.

Family Music Meltdown – Wednesday, March 15 from 3-6:30 p.m. In partnership with Austin Parks and Recreation Department, the Family Music Meltdown is back for 2017 with an amazing lineup, crafts and activities for kids, local nonprofits, food trucks, and fun for everyone. Stop by the Creative Action booth to make some artwork, jump on a Springfree Trampoline, visit with local nonprofits to learn more about their role in our community, get your children’s caricatures done, or just bring a blanket to spread on the lawn to enjoy the live music with your family. FREE! Pan Am Hillside Stage, 2100 E 3rd St, Austin.

Mexican American Experience – Wednesday, March 15 at 5:00 p.m. This two-day concert showcases award-winning Texas-based musical artists. This year’s artists represent a segment of young singer/songwriters and musicians who are making their mark on a genre of music with origins in the 19th century that is a result of a mixture of cultures from Mexico, Texas, and German, Polish, and Czech immigrants. Music begins at 5:30 p.m. FREE! ESB-MACC, 600 River St, Austin.

SXSW Marketplace – Thursday, March 16 from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Featuring dozens of local, national, and global brands, SXSW Marketplace is the spot to get for some of the freshest trends in clothing, jewelry, accessories, and more. Admission is FREE with Guest Pass. Austin Convention Center, 500 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin.