East Pflugerville homes without water due to leak

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — People waking up Monday in eastern Pflugerville may find their morning shower a little lacking due to a water line leak.

City officials put out notice that they are working with Manville Water Supply Corporation to repair the leak affecting subdivisions east of SH 130 along Kelly Lane. This includes Commons of Rowe Lane, Blackhawk and Falcon Pointe.

Crews are said to be on scene but there is no estimate when repairs will be done.

You can always call the Pflugerville Police Department Communications Hotline to notify the city of emergencies at 512-251-4004. Manville Water Supply’s number is 512-856-2488.