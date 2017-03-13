Does your 401k plan have an effective tax stragety

In this week’s edition of Retire Ready, Chris Heerlein explains why dumping all of your money into a 401k could end up being a slap in the face– because taxes could be higher when you’re withdrawing years down the line.

