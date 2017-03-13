Buda woman stitches names on 100 duffel bags for foster children

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — A Buda woman is using her gift of stitching to bring smiles to dozens of foster care children.

Monica Davidson, owner of The Stitch Shoppe, is stitching names on 100 duffel bags to hand out this coming weekend. While that might not seem like a big deal, for a foster child who owns little to nothing, it means a lot. “Part of our mission at The Stitch Shoppe is to give back as much as we can,” Davidson says.

KXAN Photographer Kyle Kovilaritch introduces us to the local nonprofit making this possible. Watch the full story in the video above.