Austin musician robbed, shot walking home: ‘That guy was trying to kill me’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s a walk Michael Sanders has taken safely many times before. After catching a South by Southwest show at Hotel Vegas on East Sixth Street, Sanders — the lead guitarist for the band Löwin — was walking home when three men emerged from the shadows at the corner of Leona and Gregory Street.

The first man who walked up to him held an assault rifle, which at first looked fake to Sanders. When the other two men pulled out 9mm pistols, he knew it was real.

The three pinned Sanders against a parked car and robbed him of his phone, cash and credit cards. As Sanders walked forward toward his home, hoping to get a good look at the suspects’ car, one of the men with a pistol turned around and shot him.

“That was guy was trying to kill me. He shot right at me,” Sanders said.

