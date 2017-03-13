4 Ways to Get a More Youthful Look with Less Makeup

Most of us don’t want to be bothered with reapplying makeup during SXSW. A carefree look is a stylish as it is necessary. Our friend Karen Helton of Kiss N Makeup dropped by to show us that less is more.

Her top 4 tips:

Too heavy an application is aging. Especially, if you are over 40 and using powder foundations.

Choose one, no more than two features to bring out (i,e,. eyes, lips or cheeks). Otherwise it’s overwhelming and people don’t know where to place their focus.

Contrasting colors can provide too much contrast (like a blonde with gray/black shadows).

Glosses, sheer lipsticks and bronze washes of shadows are some of the ways to create a warm soft look.

Kiss N Makeup is on Burnet Road. Go to kissnmakeup.com for more on Karen and her team and their services. Or call 512-388-1150 for an appointment.